Bigg Boss 16: 'Not Shalin, but Tina has been exposed...,' fans flood Twitter after makers drop the new promo!

New Delhi: Just when we were reeling with the shock of Tina's eviction after Shalin choose to stick to the prize money for a fair chance for all the inmates, the new promo is, by all means, sensational to say the least.

While Salman Khan applauded Shalin for his sensibilities in not pressing the buzzer and saving the 25 lakh prize money that was remaining, the inmates too couldn't contain their joy and had a newfound respect for Shalin. Previously too when Soundarya, Archana and Sumbul were saved from evictions at the cost of prize money, there were hullabaloo and major reactions from the inmates.

While Shalin was held at a gunpoint to make the decision, he took a quick glance at Tina & Sumbul & they both nodded in unison for him to not press the buzzer. Tina even said Good decision but looks like things went downhill when she was ousted due to low votes.

As per the promo, Shalin is seen discussing how he couldn't have pressed the buzzer resulting in the prize money being zero as that would mean that the contestants would lose the motivation to win. Bigg Boss threw another googly and asked Shalin to make a choice again, to press the buzzer and call her back by losing all the prize money. Shalin looked visibly upset and frustrated but followed his heart this time, resulting in Tina's re-entry into the house.

But looks like Tina is out on a mission and repeats what she always does, bashes Shalin for not pressing the buzzer, contradicting her own statement just a few hours earlier followed by a massive showdown between the two.

The fans are irked and question the makers for the joke the show has come to become as there are practically no eliminations in the past few weeks and they fear the show is losing its charm. Many took to Twitter to lash out at Tina as well as the makers:

'Which @BiggBoss has #TinaDatta seen. Because we saw that #ShalinBhanot was near the entry, cried and shiv and Nimrit consoled him. Audience wants to know what clip you showed yo her and brought her inside. It's Definitely scripted show. No elimination, whoever goes, comes inside?'

Which @BiggBoss has #TinaDatta seen. Because we saw that #ShalinBhanot was near the entry, cried and shiv and nimrit consoled him. Audiance wants to know what clip you showed yo her and brought her inside. It's Deffinatly scripted show. No elimination, whoever goes,comes inside? — Ann B (@anniesha211) December 10, 2022

'Saw the clipping from tomorrow. #TinaDatta is coming back. Feel like boycotting the show!! Her arrogance has increased 100 times more now. #shalinbhanot v pity u man!'

Saw the clipping from tomorrow. #TinaDatta is coming back. Feel like boycotting the show!! Her arrogance has increased 100 times more now. #shalinbhanot v pity u man! #BiggBoss16 #ColorsTV #BB16 #hatetinadatta — Manasi Mehrotra (@MMehrotra29) December 10, 2022

'#TinaDatta is not Exposing #ShalinBhanot She is exposing herself now. well done To All those I love u back bitching u did against #ShalinBhanot Public bhul jayegai kya awwww Man lia shalin fake but He never disrespected u piche se'

#TinaDatta is not Exposing #ShalinBhanot



She is exposing herself now. well done



To All those I love u back bitching u did against #ShalinBhanot



Public bhul jayegai kya awwww



Man lia shalin fake but He never disrespected u piche se#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss #BB16 pic.twitter.com/4lHjTl9ud9 — Rubina (@TeamSidRubiPra) December 10, 2022

@RubinaDilaik09

I feel shalin was doing masti as he does to avoid their questions....BB promo se khel raha hai

I feel shalin was doing masti as he does to avoid their questions....BB promo se khel raha hai https://t.co/6HpAUU8Dsj — Rubina Fan (@RubinaDilaik09) December 10, 2022

Do hell with your Shi.tttt bb,

Now you're trying to put everything on shalin. In actual what this bi.tch has done all this with shalin.

You were supposed to put shalin in Scretroom n not this bi.tch!!!!!#ShalinBhanot #TinaDatta #bb16 — Aini (@ainiwilson) December 10, 2022

Well, we couldn't agree more, nevertheless, Shalin continues to make the most headlines this season! Fans heartbroken after Tina leaves the house without hugging Shalin, call her feelings fake. One thing everyone will remember Bigg Boss 16 for is the hugs exchanged between Shalin & Tina. There are countless memes of the same enacting their infamous hugs.

Last night's Weekend Ka Vaar drama surpassed every season in all its right. After Sumbul and Tina landed in the bottom two, what came as a shock was Bigg Boss asking Shalin to make a tough call. He had to choose between protecting the prize money or saving the two from eviction, where Shalin chose the former after which Salman Khan appreciated Shalin for the decision & so did the other inmates.

What followed was rather a shock. While Tina & Sumbul both nodded in unison for Shalin to not press the buzzer, after Tina's eviction was announced, she started behaving rather weirdly with Shalin.

Tina went and said her goodbyes to the housemates while Shalin followed her around the house.

Tina went ahead & hugged MC Stan twice, which fans suggest is due to the latter's humongous popularity, she royally ignored Shalin which irked the fans & didn't even exchange a hug or a goodbye before leaving.

The fans who were shipping for the couple are heartbroken & the ones who always believed Shalin was being played are rather angry.

'felt bad for #ShalinBhanot he was used by tina she literally didn't even meet him #BiggBoss16'

#BB16

felt bad for #ShalinBhanot he was used by tina she literally didn't even meet him #BiggBoss16 December 10, 2022

Feel sad for #ShalinBhanot

Stay strong bro we all are with u..

She didn't deserve you@BiggBoss #ShalinKiSena @BhanotShalin — pawan nawal (@PkNawal) December 10, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 airs on ColorsTV and Voot app.