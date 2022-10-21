NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka and Archana lose their cool over Nimrit's ghost prank, fight gets ugly!

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, the contestants were seen playing a prank, however, this irked Priyanka and Archana.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 03:34 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • One thing the show 'Bigg Boss' can never be short of is fights. In the upcoming episode, contestants Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam are seen getting angry over housemate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's ghost prank during night.
  • In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, the contestants were seen playing a prank, however, this irked Priyanka and Archana.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka and Archana lose their cool over Nimrit's ghost prank, fight gets ugly!

New Delhi: One thing the show 'Bigg Boss' can never be short of is fights. In the upcoming episode, contestants Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam are seen getting angry over housemate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's ghost prank during night.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, the contestants were seen playing a prank, however, this irked Priyanka and Archana.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The promo shows Nimrat playing a prank on housemates as she tries to play a ghost with her hair covering her face. House captain Shiv Thakre also has a laugh with them.

However, this prank doesn't sit well with Priyanka and Archana and they lash out at their housemates.

Priyanka accused Shiv of being involved in the nuisance, Archana beat the plate with a spoon to wake everyone.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka VaarNimratArchanaPriyanka

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles