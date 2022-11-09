topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary makes best friend Ankit Gupta's birthday special, fans are awestruck!

Birthdays celebrated in the Bigg Boss house are often a treat to watch, as it puts the housemates in a spot to put in extra effort to make the person feel special with limited sources in the household.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been ruling the 'Bigg Boss 16' house, considering the amount of buzz around her inside as well as outside the house. The actress's bond with co-contestant Ankit Gupta is also admired a lot, and on his birthday, Priyanka did something super special, despite the food crisis situation in the BB house. Read on to know more!

Birthdays celebrated in the Bigg Boss house are often a treat to watch, as it puts the housemates in a spot to put in extra effort to make the person feel special with limited sources in the household. On his special day, Ankit got a special surprise from Priyanka, and which totally made his day.

On his birthday, Priyanka went on to do his duties by doing the dishes and even arranged a 'special tea' for him. The duo was seen enjoying tea and chatting away with other contestants in the outdoor sitting area of the house. The actress's wholesome gesture left the PriyAnkit fans touched and happy.

Priyanka has always stood by Ankit in the Bigg Boss house, no matter the differences or fights. The 'Udaariya' duo is one of the most loved and adored couples in the house, and guess what, they don't even have to try so hard for it!

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors Tv.

