Bigg Boss 16: 'Priyanka inspired fans to stay kind but never take disrespect,' says actress' brother on Nimrit father's allegation

New Delhi: While it's no new news that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has always targeted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, but the harassment and allegations reached a new level when now the Choti Sardarni's father also decided to get involved. While not too long ago Priyanka herself joined her hands before Nimrit requested her to stop targeting her, looks like it's a long way to go before the targeting stops. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Nimrit's father claiming that paid trollers are being hired to bring his daughter down. Reacting to the same, Priyanka's brother Yogesh Choudhary came forward to voice his opinion. Read on to know more.

For the unversed, Priyanka's fan base which goes by the name Priyanka Paltan is one of the strongest fandoms of this season. While they aggressively support their idol, they also leave no stone unturned when they are in the situation to seek justice for Priyanka. Talking about the same, Priyanka's brother says, "Priyanka has earned a fanbase that loves her immensely and is very protective of her. They don't attack- they retaliate, and that's how any fandom functions. Over the years, Priyanka has inspired her fans to stay strong, humble, kind but never take disrespect. She's a youth icon for the youngsters of today- and this love is earned not bought".

Priyanka is one of the most popular contestants this season and has even earned the tag of TRP queen for her incredible amount of fame and also the appreciation that she has been receiving through her journey in Bigg Boss 16.