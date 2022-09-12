Bigg Boss 16 promo OUT! Salman Khan teases fans with a new twist, says, ‘iss baar Bigg Boss khud...’

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has finally unveiled the teaser of the much-anticipated ‘Bigg Boss’ season 16. Colors TV shared the promo on their Instagram handle in which Salman Khan can be seen dropping hints about the new season. “Inn 15 saalon mein sabne khela apna apna game, lekin ab baari hai Bigg Boss ke khelne ki,” the caption read along with Bigg Boss’ eye.

The video featured clippings of former contestants including late actor Sidharth Shukla, actress Gauahar Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji and Shilpa Shinde. In the video, Salman Khan said that this time Bigg Boss will also play this time. He seemed to be standing in a ruined and dilapidated house with dust and old items scattered all over the place. Sharing her excitement for the new season Gauahar quickly dropped a comment on her post. “Yassssss biggboss,” Gauahar wrote with a fire emoji.

Fans were also quick to share their excitement for the new season through the comments section. “Yeaaa..my favourite show is coming,” a user commented with heart emojis. “wait nhi ho pa rha hai ab,” added another user with heart emojis and smilies.

Bigg Boss is based on Dutch television reality show ‘Big Brother’. According to a report by ANI, Shehnaaz Gill will host the new season of Bigg Boss along with Salman Khan. The first season of ‘Bigg Boss’ came in the year 2006 with Arshad Warsi as the host. While Shilpa Shetty hosted the second season of the show, she was replaced by Amitabh Bachchan in the third season. Since the fourth season, ‘Bigg Boss’ has been hosted by Salman Khan and is hugely popular among the audience.