NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Rashmika Mandanna grooves on 'Saami Saami' with Salman Khan, video goes VIRAL

Rashmika made a special appearance at the famous reality show, Big Boss 16, and was the first guest to be invited to the reality show this year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 06:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rashmika went on the sets of the famous reality show, Big Boss 16 where she was seen spreading her charm as always.
  • The actress made the superstar Salman Khan who is a host of the show, dance to her famous Saami Saami song.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Rashmika Mandanna grooves on 'Saami Saami' with Salman Khan, video goes VIRAL

New Delhi: National crush and Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna has truly made everyone go gaga on her famous Saami Saami hook step from Pushpa: The Rise. As the actress is seen performing the step across the nation wherever she is meeting fans. Now, she made a special appearance at the famous reality show, Big Boss 16, and was the first guest to be invited to the reality show this year.

Rashmika went on the sets of the famous reality show, Big Boss 16 where she was seen spreading her charm as always. The actress made the superstar Salman Khan who is a host of the show, dance to her famous Saami Saami song, while they both were seen doing the hook step of the song. 

Moreover, the audience is eagerly waiting to watch the actress in Pushpa: The Rule which was officially gone on the floors in August. The actress will also commence work on the second part soon. 

On the work front, Pushpa actress will be seen in 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan which has been released in the theaters. She also has 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and 'Varisu' opposite Vijay Thalapatty.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoRashmika Mandanna in Bigg Boss 16Rashmika Salmansaami saami

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'