Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan calls Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta 'top level ke fraud log'

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 11:05 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', the makers hosted the first ever New Year Eve's party with rapper MC Stan giving a performance, where Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were called 'fake' as they were seen performing a romantic dance right after an ugly fight.
New Delhi: In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', the makers hosted the first ever New Year Eve's party with rapper MC Stan giving a performance, where Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot were called 'fake' as they were seen performing a romantic dance right after an ugly fight.

Archana Gautam called their love 'fake' and said that they were doing it to show the live audience. She further said that two should have some shame for dancing closely in front of the crowd.

Sajid Khan said: "Top level ke fraud log hai (They are big time frauds)." MC Stan, on the other hand, said: "Bahut time se ye logo Ka koi show nahi aaya isilye ye sab fake kar rahe (They havn't put up a show in a long time so faking it)."

The two had got into an argument, and were later seen romancing together where Tina said: "You made me fall in love, you shouldn't have." Later, Shalin removed his mic to blur out their conversation.

