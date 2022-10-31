topStories
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan shows middle finger to 'captain' Gautam Vig, gets into an ugly fight!

Sajid along with his group of friends Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur and MC Stan went on a hunger strike against Gautam's captaincy. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 03:38 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Sajid along with his group of friends Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur and MC Stan went on a hunger strike against Gautam's captaincy.
  • However, things went from bad to worse after Sajid started abusing Gautam and tagged him "selfish" for trading the ration of the entire house.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan shows middle finger to 'captain' Gautam Vig, gets into an ugly fight!

New Delhi: Filmmaker and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan showed his middle finger to house captain Gautam Vig after he lost his cool in 'Bigg Boss 16' over giving up the entire ration of the house.

Sajid along with his group of friends Shiv Thakare, Gori Nagori, Nimrit Kaur and MC Stan went on a hunger strike against Gautam's captaincy. However, things went from bad to worse after Sajid started abusing Gautam and tagged him "selfish" for trading the ration of the entire house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The two got into an ugly spat and Sajid showed his middle finger to Gautam and hurled abuses. He then asked him to stay away from him if he didn't want to fight.

When Gautam asked Sajid to not use explatives, Sajid almost got into a physical fight. He said that he will not stop abusing him even if he gets thrown out of the house.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 Sajid KhanSajid Gautam fightGautam new captain

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series