Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif to groove on 'Tip Tip' this weekend- WATCH

New Delhi: Salman Khan is back on the sets of 'Weekend ka Vaar' of Bigg Boss 16 and embracing the episodes this week will be his 'Tiger 3' co-star Katrina Kaif. Last week, Salman couldn't host the show as he was suffering from dengue and Karan Johar stepped in. Now, as the actor is feeling better, he is back to the show and fans are loving it.

This Friday, Bhaijaan will be joined by his co-star and good friend Katrina Kaif. The actress will be appearing in the show to promote her upcoming film 'Phone Bhoot.'

In a promo that has gone viral on social media, Salman and Katrina can be seen grooving on the remake version of 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani', which was picturised on Katrina and Akshay Kumar in 'Sooryavanshi.' In the video, the actress can be seen looking gorgeous in a yellow dress while Salman is wearing a blue and white shirt with pants. As Katrina rocks the steps, Salman is seen trying to match up to her.

After two evictions, the contestants who are inside the house currently are Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot Tina Dutta, Nimrit Kaur, Archana Gautam, Gautam Vig, Saundarya Sharma and Gori Nagori.

'Phone Bhoot' also stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is set to release on November 4. Kat plays the role of a ghost in the Gurmmeet Singh directorial.

She also has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan in her kitty. The highly-anticipated film will release on Diwali next year. She will also be seen in the film 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi soon.