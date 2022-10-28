topStories
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan is disappointed with Sumbul Touqeer, calls her a 'tag along'

In a promo video doing the rounds on social media, Salman is angry with Sumbul after seeing her game in the previous weeks. 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 12:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • In a promo video doing the rounds on social media, Salman is angry with Sumbul after seeing her game in the previous weeks.
  • He asks her to stand and go behind the sofa and then go towards the bedroom area.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan is disappointed with Sumbul Touqeer, calls her a 'tag along'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reprimanded Sumbul Touqeer in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'. He called her a "tag along" and that she is not visible in the show.

In a promo video doing the rounds on social media, Salman is angry with Sumbul after seeing her game in the previous weeks. He asks her to stand and go behind the sofa and then go towards the bedroom area.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

"Aaj ki tareek main aap misaal bani hui ho. For somebody jo peeche padhi rehti, hai tag along karti hai, roti rehti hai, shikaayete karti rehti hai. Sumbul peeche nazar aati hai. (In today's date you have become an example. For someone who is behind people and is a tag-along. Someone who complains and cries. Sumbul cant be seen)," Salman said.

He added: "What have you done in the house? You said such big things like 'I am so strong'. You cant be seen in the house."

Later the actor was joined by the cast of 'Phone Bhoot' on the episode. Salman was also seen dancing with Katrina on 'Tip tip barsa paani'.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 SumbulBigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka VaarBB 16Sumbul ShalinSalman scolds Sumbul

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series
DNA
DNA: 'Abdullah' love for Nehru, drowned Kashmir?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 27, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: ‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Election connection of 'Government mercy' on Ram-Rahim
DNA
DNA: Friendship with pigeons could affect your health
DNA
DNA: ATM in UP's Amethi dispenses fake ₹200 notes
DNA Video
DNA: Canada...the 'favourite destination' of Khalistani terrorists!