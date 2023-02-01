Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vântur to Come on Friday, Anupam Kher-Neena Gupta set to Appear This Weekend

New Delhi: The drama in Bigg Boss 16 is at an all-time high as the show is almost near its finale. The contestants who have made it to the finale week till now are Nimrit, Priyanka, Shalin and Archana. MC Stan, Shiv and Sumbul, on the other hand, have been nominated.

Now to spice up things for the Shukravaar aur Shanivaar ka vaar this week, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will be coming for their film ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’. Rapper Badshah will also come along with them. Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film also stars Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. It is set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

The plot of the actor`s new film revolves around its central character Shiv Shastri, a retiree from India and a big fan of the movie Rocky. He moves to the USA and ends up on an unexpected road trip through the American heartland which teaches that it`s never too old to reinvent yourself.

On Friday, the show will see Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vântur taking the stage, hence, it will be exciting to see her on the show. As ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is approaching its finale, things are just getting all the more exciting.

'Bigg Boss 16' commenced in October, with rising TRP's the controversial reality show got a month's extension and will have its finale on February 12. Contestants who are still in the house currently include Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer, Priyanka Choudhary, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shalin Bhanot.