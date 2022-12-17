topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan tells Vicky Kaushal, 'pick up toh pata nae, ladki ne drop zaroor kiya hai mujhe...'

Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 01:21 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: In the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Bollywood superstar talked about getting "dropped" by girls along with guests Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in the show. Kiara and Vicky came on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 16' to promote their film 'Govinda Naam Mera' on the show.

Vicky asked Salman Khan: "Did any girl use any pick-up line on you? And if yes, what's the worst pick-up line you have heard?"

Salman replied jokingly as he laughed: "Pick up ka toh pata nahi lekin ladki ne drop zaroor kiya hai mujhe."

He then added: "Well, to be honest, I don't remember any such pick up line."

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Renuka Shahane in lead roles. The film is a murder mystery and it landed online on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16.

Salman will next be seen in 'Tiger 3' and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

 

