Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan turns into ‘Mogambo’ as he teases fans with a new promo- Watch

New Delhi: Salman Khan turned into the popular villain from ‘Mr India’ Mogambo in the latest promo of Bigg Boss season 16. In the promo, the superstar again warned the contestants about the twist in this season that Bigg Boss himself will be playing along with them.

In the video, Salman Khan was seen wearing a jacket sam as Mogambo wears in Mr. India and sat the same throne used by the villain. While the villain in the film was characterised by his catchphrase “Mogambo khush hua (Mogambo is pleased)”, Salman hinted at a twist by saying that Mogambo will never be happy now.

“Mogambo ab kabhi khush nahi hoga kyunki ab sabko darr lagega Bigg Boss se, Bigg Boss 16 game badlega kyunki Bigg Boss ab khud khelega (Mogambo will never be happy now as now everyone will fear Bigg Boss instead of him. With Bigg Boss 16, game will change, because now, Bigg Boss will also play),” he said in the promo.

Watch the video here -

Fans of the actor and the show started dropping in fire and heart emojis as soon as Colors TV dropped the promo. “Bigg Boss my favourite show,” commented one user. New promo drop mogambo this time... Ahaa!,” added another user.

The actor has frequently been mimicking popular Bollywood villains in Bigg Boss 16 promos. In the promos shared earlier, he was seen enacting other popular villains like Gabbar Singh from ‘Sholay’ and Kancha Cheena from ‘Agneepath’.

‘Bigg Boss season 16’ will premiere on October 1, 9:30 pm on Colors TV. Several rumours have surfaced that former contestant Shehnaaz Gill will be hosting the season with him.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman Khan will be next seen in `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan` alongside Pooja Hegde. Apart from that, he will also be seen in `Tiger 3` opposite Katrina Kaif, which is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.