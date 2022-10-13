NewsEntertainmentTelevision
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin and Tina are this season's biggest love story? Check out fan reactions!

The internet saw this coming, ever since the inception of the show, the fans have hoped to see the two pair up together. 

New Delhi: Last night's episode of Bigg Boss was one of the most talked about episodes so far if the noise of it on social media is anything to go by. 

Apart from the overflowing cuteness with Abdu's presence on the show where Nimrit and Priyanka shot a music video with him as a part of the task, what stole the show was Shalin Bhanot's confession for developed feelings for Tina Datta. 

The internet saw this coming, ever since the inception of the show, the fans have hoped to see the two pair up together. Shalin Bhanot has been the most talked about contestant this season, for various reasons but he broke the internet last night when he confided in Gautam, who was later seen acknowledging the whole idea. 

Shalin was previously linked with Sumbul due to their camaraderie but when Tina had confronted him, he'd clarified himself calling Sumbul a Choti Bachchi. 
The two were often seen sharing a good laugh & Tina's possessiveness for Shalin became evident. 

They officially have a new hashtag #Shana... & fans absolutely cannot keep calm. Bigg Boss has seen some of the greatest love stories that have survived beyond the show too. Will this stand the test of time? We don't know but this is the fastest, two people on the show are being rooted to stick together by their respective fandoms.

 

 

 

 

