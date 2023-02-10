Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Ex-Wife Dalljiet Kaur Comes in His Support, Says 'It's Not Easy...'

New Delhi: This season for Shalin Bhanot has been the most misunderstood and misinterpreted stunt of the season but apart from all the hurdles Shalin Bhanot has made it and proved it time and again with his entertaining drama and dance moves.

The actor has made it to the finale week of the season. Last night the audio-visual journey of Bhanot brought tears to the viewers' eyes.

Dalljiet Kaur who has been in the news for her newly announce engagement with fiance Nikhil Patel took to her Instagram and extended her support to her ex-husband Shalin Bhanot.

"One of the toughest shows to even survive in all the five contestants have worked the way harder and all are well deserved. Am here to support Shalin, I really want you all to vote for him as he has done a great job. Staying away from the family, from your comfort for so long is not easy and he has done a great job..." she added to her Insta story congratulating Shalin and appealing to fans to vote for him.

She has also congratulated the rest four contestants of the season but is seen cheering and rooting for Shalin Bhanot for him to become the winner of 'Bigg Boss 16.'