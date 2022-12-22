topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's parents write open letter after threats from MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16: "There's nothing beyond our son's happiness and safety that matters to us. From Shalin ke Mummy aur Papa."

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 01:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's parents write open letter after threats from MC Stan

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Shalin Bhanot's parents have written an open letter to Bigg Boss makers over threats their son received from housemate MC Stan. For the unversed, Stan, who is the new captain of the house, got into a war-of-words with Shalin after the rapper nominates Tina Datta for eviction.

Shalin's parents shared the letter on Instagram, which read as follows: "Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this amazing journey, one with lots of challenges."

"We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love. However, we are worried! Last night, seeing our son getting death threats on national television has been worrisome."

"Post the episode, the threats have continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how is this ok? It's a reality show but at the end of the day it's for entertainment. Why are we bringing life and death and death threats into this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how this allowed on national television?"

They expressed their concern for their son.

"There's nothing beyond our son's happiness and safety that matters to us. From Shalin ke Mummy aur Papa."

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith