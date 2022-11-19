topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin breaks down; fans call Tina a master player, troll her for hypocrisy!

In a heartbreaking video, after Shalin requested a voluntary exit, Shalin was seen in a heart-to-heart conversation with former friend Gautam and he repeatedly claimed that he was played by Tina. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 11:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • If one thing that is constant in the Bigg Boss house is that are no permanent friendships or enemies.
  • Last night's episode exposed Tina Datta's disloyalty towards her supposed best friend Shalin Bhanot.

New Delhi: One thing that is constant in the Bigg Boss house is that are no permanent friendships or enemies. Last night's episode exposed Tina Datta's disloyalty towards her supposed best friend Shalin Bhanot. 

In a heartbreaking video, after Shalin requested a voluntary exit, Shalin was seen in a heart-to-heart conversation with former friend Gautam and he repeatedly claimed that he was played by Tina. 

When Tina was called into the Confession room to take a decision on who was wrong, she clearly played it safe & said both were wrong but they should be given a fair chance. She is the same contestant who had called out Archana after her violence towards Shiv and joined other inmates in asking Bigg Boss to evict her. 

Shalin felt cheated on & played by Tina & so did the fans who tweeted in huge numbers exposing her hypocrisy. In the previous episode, Tina was seen trying to join the other clan in return for captaincy & cheated on her own group by failing to complete the tasks. 

Fans are finally happy that Shalin learned it the hard way and was actually on her side and was relieved Tina's true colors were brought to light in the confession room. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 Shalin TinaBigg Boss 16 Tina Datta

