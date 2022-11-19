Bigg Boss 16: Shalin breaks down; fans call Tina a master player, troll her for hypocrisy!

New Delhi: One thing that is constant in the Bigg Boss house is that are no permanent friendships or enemies. Last night's episode exposed Tina Datta's disloyalty towards her supposed best friend Shalin Bhanot.

In a heartbreaking video, after Shalin requested a voluntary exit, Shalin was seen in a heart-to-heart conversation with former friend Gautam and he repeatedly claimed that he was played by Tina.

When Tina was called into the Confession room to take a decision on who was wrong, she clearly played it safe & said both were wrong but they should be given a fair chance. She is the same contestant who had called out Archana after her violence towards Shiv and joined other inmates in asking Bigg Boss to evict her.

Shalin felt cheated on & played by Tina & so did the fans who tweeted in huge numbers exposing her hypocrisy. In the previous episode, Tina was seen trying to join the other clan in return for captaincy & cheated on her own group by failing to complete the tasks.

Fans are finally happy that Shalin learned it the hard way and was actually on her side and was relieved Tina's true colors were brought to light in the confession room.

#TinaDatta is the worst contestant this season. The minute something happens she goes around bitching about #ShalinBhanot then in the same breath tells him that she has always stood by him. She is so evil that #ShalinBhanot looks better because of her. #bb16 — Rishikaaaaaa (@Rishana4014) November 18, 2022

#TinaDatta is rightly called Vamp, She is just playing game, that's it. She wants to be in good books of both #MCStan and #ShalinBhanot.

Who is she to decide between Shalin and Stan? Pathetic @BiggBoss and their 2 rupees creative.#BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Harsh Kumar (@mistri_hk) November 18, 2022

Big boss decision is wrong for #ShalinBhanot

Tina foolish girl.shalin always stand for her but Tina bewakoof h us mc ko bacha Rahi h jisne galat kiya h.



I support #ShalinBhanot November 18, 2022

@sreej was absolutely right about @iamTinaDatta.. How much ever you hide your ture self comes out.. Ek friend tha #ShalinBhanot him also she used for this nonsense game.. That'sy #PriyAnkit they re best.. — Sharmila Sonkar (@SharmilaSonkar) November 18, 2022

Just happy that Shalin saw Tina duttas true colors #ShalinBhanot November 18, 2022