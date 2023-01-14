Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar ka Vaar: Abdu Rozik makes a shocking exit; Shiv and other 'mandli' members burst into tears!

New Delhi: Tonight, the contestants of COLORS 'Bigg Boss 16' get a reality check from the renowned news anchor Dibang and the popular producer Sandiip Sikcand who have a robust line of questions ready.

After the festive joys and surprises in the previous episode, 'Weekend Ka Vaar' captures housemates defending the allegations levelled at them. With only a few weeks left before the finale, Dibang pushes them to be their real self. Dibang and Sandiip play a zero task with the contestants where each one of them has to tell who in the house is zero without which contestants. The two guests of the week brutally school Tina and Shalin over their issues with each other, call both 'fake.' Sandip, who is an old friend of Shalin and has even worked with him in the past says that the real Shalin Bhanot should come out and not this boring 'Tina Ka Shalin.'

The ‘Dabangg’ host Salman Khan sheds light on two major muddas of the week. The first is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who was reprimanded outside the house for her anger toward her father during the family week. The host shares the whole conversation between them in front of all the contestants and questions her on her behaviour. Salman then grills Sumbul, who has not been vocal about her feelings. Both the actresses try to prove their point, SK wraps it up with them.

After the vaar, Shalin and Tina try to talk it out and again end up having a major argument. It is pretty clear after today's episode that Priyanka is on Tina's side and not Shalin.

Another big surprise element in tonight’s episode is a rendezvous of evergreen Simi Garewal with the host himself. The viewers are about to see the megastar spilling some beans about his personal life. Simi asks some exciting questions to the host which results in entertaining revelations. Salman even says that ever if he goes inside the house he would like to take Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and also Katrina Kaif.

The fun-filled evening comes to an end when 'Bigg Boss' makes a shocking announcement that leaves the housemates startled. Abdu takes a voluntarily exit from the house that leaves everyone, especially the mandli members Sajid, Shiv, Stan, Sumbul and Nimrit into tears.

