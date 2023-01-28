Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar updates: Kartik Aaryan Enters House, Tina Datta Gets Evicted

NEW DELHI: High-voltage entertainment drops in tonight's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' hosted by Farah Khan on COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16' as Kartik Aaryan, who awaits the release of his upcoming film 'Shehzada', enters the show and engaged with contestants. The guest on the show brings a special segment for all the female contestants with involves image consultation. Contestants will be asked to choose a consultant for themselves.

Shalin Bhanot chooses Priyanka Chahar Choudhary because according to him she has a tendency to form opinions about people without getting to know them personally. Shiv Thakare and MC Stan choose Archana Gautam as their image consultant.

Meanwhile, a romantic scene turned into a comedy moment, when Archana called Bollywood star Kartik 'bhaiyya', leaving housemates in splits. Archana was told by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan to enact a romantic scene with Kartik, but her slip of tongue during the act left everyone bursting into laughter. Farah said that Archana is making ginger tea in the kitchen with Kartik by her side. As Archana makes tea and Kartik put his arms across her waist, she says, "Haye chhodo na mummy dekh legi." He refuses to let her go and then Archana says, "Kaunse gate se aye ho bhaiya." Kartik is then seen breaking into laughter as the scene comes to a pause.

Kartik asks MC Stan to take off his shirt and show his abs. He also performs romantic scenes with Tina, Priyanka and Nimrit as the music plays in the background. As he makes an exit from the house, Kartik asks the housemates to join him and they too dance on 'Munda Sona Hoon Main' song from 'Shehzada'.

Nimrit says she wants to give Tina Datta an 'image makeover'. According to her, Tina is arrogant and throws her weight around. During a task, the girls target each other and indulge in name-calling. Nimrit and Priyanka argue over some past issues they shared before coming to the show. Nimrit said that when she met Priyanka, they did not vibe well and she maintained distance.

Farah Khan admonishes contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta for making fun of Shalin Bhanot, who's seeking therapy. The host singles out Tina for continuing the streak of taking advantage of contestants and cutting ties with them as per her convenience. Farah says while Tina plays the victim in most cases, Priyanka looked negative during the week. Farah also mentions that the housemates should be using the word 'depression' lightly.

In a task, Farah asked housemates to name the one who has been a roadblock in their Bigg boss journey. Tina and Shalin name each other despite their good friendship early on in the game.

