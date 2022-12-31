Bigg Boss 16, Shanivaar ka Vaar updates: Salman Khan welcomes veteran actor Dharmendra, Krushna Abhishek and others for New Year 2023 celebrations!

New Delhi: To embrace New Year's Eve in COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16', tonight, viewers witnessed the presence of the one and only, Dharmendra and many magnificent stars who joined in making it an evening to remember.

Our beloved host Salman Khan and Dharmendra engaged in a warm exchange, even inside the house. The three-hour episode witnessed Salman Khan welcoming Dharmendra for the second time and wishing that he scores a hat-trick next year.



Krushna Abhishek, another guest for the big evening, played the cameo of the legend Jeetendra ji as he recounts the old times with Dharmendra in his hilarious act.

After a pleasant welcome, host Salman Khan and Dharmendra enter the 'Bigg Boss 16' house which astonished the housemates. Dharmendra regales the housemates with shayris. Later in a task, all the housemates perform to impress the veteran actor Dharmendra using various props.



Keeping the fun quotient intact with Salman Khan and Dharmendra in the house, housemates perform another task named, 'Kon hai apna'. In this task, the housemates must offer laddoos to their favoured person whom they consider 'apna'. Post that, housemates participate in a 'New Year Clearance Task' where they declare which contestant's time has come and they must stick a sticker on them which says, 'sold' stating their reasons.



Later, to amp up the energy in this new year's evening, Kashmira and Krushna make an amazing entry on the stage with Salman Khan. They talked about their show 'Big Buzz' which is exclusively available to watch on the VOOT.



To make the evening more blissful, popular actor Karan Kundrra graced the housemates in 'Bigg Boss 16' house. He read the New Year Resolutions of housemates which they had written themselves and questions them if they can successfully pull them off.



Amid the fun and drama happening over the weekend, the major concern of eviction remains floating over the heads of the 7 nominated contestants!



Keep watching the excitement and drama in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, and Make-up Partner MyGlamm every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.