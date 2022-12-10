Bigg Boss 16, Shanivaar Ka Vaar Updates: Tina Datta EVICTED, makes a shocking exit!

New Delhi: Shanivaar Ka Vaar was full of suprises and well yes! tears... Tina Datta got evicted and made a shocking exit. She left without saying goodbye to anyone, not even Shalin. She just hugged MC Stan and told him to send her stuff and well, left. Everyone was shocked that Sumbul beat Tina in votes, Shalin on the other hand bursts out in tears.

The episode started with the 'Kaun challa hai' task where maximum housemates thought that Sajid and Abdu 'challe hain,' and Ankit, Soundarya, Shalin 'nahi challe hain...'

Then enters Shehnaaz Gill in the house and has a fun banter with Salman Khan. The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor even compliments Shehnaaz that she has left Katrina Kaif behind in terms of hotness.

Shehnaaz and MC Square enter the house and play the 'zehreela pani' task, Shiv and Soundarya get opted by most of the housemates.

Finally, for the eviction, SK challenges Shalin to either press the buzzer and save Tina and Sumbul but lose the rest of the prize money Rs. 25 Lakhs or not press the buzzer and let either one of the two go home. Shalin chooses prize money over Tina, Sumbul and SK announces Tina's eviction.

The actress runs out of the house with a smile on her face, doesn't meet anyone, not even Shalin. She makes a shocking exit and tells Priyanka, 'You got this...' Shalin and others are in disbelief but she is really gone. Shalin bursts out in tears over Tina's exit, tries to open the door to bring her back, or at least hug or too.

Priyanka and Shalin became close friends after Tina's exit, the actor cries a lot as he 'already misses her.' Nimrit, Shiv, Stan and Sreejita think that he is again acting. Archana on the other hand dances as one of her competitors leave and also the prize money is saved.