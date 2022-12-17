topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan dances with Vicky-Kiara, Archana and Vikkas are the new enemies!

Today's episode was all about Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani's fun banter with the housemates. They played the role of Bigg Boss' RJs and stole the show.

New Delhi: The 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' starts with a shocking promo that Abdu will be leaving the house this week and everyone is teary-eyed. 

Today's episode was all about Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani's fun banter with the housemates. They played the role of Bigg Boss' RJs and stole the show. Many songs were dedicated but one moment that received the maximum hoots was Shalin and Tina's dance performance on 'Mann Bhareya.'

Vikkas on the other hand calls Archana 'useless,' has many complaints from her. He even imitates her voice in front of Salman Khan and this leaves the actor laughing out loud. Vikkas and Archana have a rift in the house over small issues, Vikkas comments on Archana's personal life and profession unapologetically as she has done the same with many. Archana even called Vikkas her 'dubbing artist.'

On the fun part, Salman Khan had a great time with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, he danced with them, sang with them, and had a lot of fun. Salman even pretended to dance with Katrina in one of the sequences of the show where he gave both the actors a situation and danced along with a pretend-Katrina. Also, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor mimicked Sanjay Dutt and called him the most 'nayak,' he even complimented Govinda and called him 'one of the best actors and people in the industry.

During the end segment, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty entered the BB house. Both had some spicy fun banter with the housemates, also, Rohit assured to call Shiv and Priyanka to his show 'Khatron ke Khiladi' in his upcoming season.

