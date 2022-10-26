Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul and Shalin's friendship hits rock bottom after nomination task-Watch

Mumbai: Looks like the bond between `Bigg Boss 16` contestants Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer are in shambles after the nominations for eviction took place in the show. During the nomination task, Shalin, who is a good friend of `Imlie` actress, and Soundarya Sharma decided to save Shiv Thakre instead of Sumbul.

This has created a rift between Shalin and Sumbul, going by the promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram. The caption read: "Shalin aur Sumbul ki dosti main aayi daraar. Kya phir ho paayengay yeh dost ek?" Here is the promo which was shared by the channel on its official Instagram page:

The promo began with a recap of how Shalin wanted to save Shiv and not Sumbul. Moments, later it shows a dissapointed actress and Shalin having a conversation.

Sumbul said: "Kya aapne ek baar bhi mera naam liya ki isko save karna chaahiye.. (Did you take my name even once to save me?)"

Shalin then said: "You know I will always stand by you." To which, Sumbul reacted: "Dont test me again and again Shalin."