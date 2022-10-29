topStories
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta claims Soundarya has 'bought' 5 mn Instagram followers!

Tina was seen having a conversation with Shaleen Bhanot in the bathroom area of the house right before the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' segment.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 03:16 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Tina was seen having a conversation with Shaleen Bhanot in the bathroom area of the house right before the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' segment.
  • In the clip, Tina was telling Shaleen, whom she fondly calls 'Sha', that she has made a brand name and won't be evicted.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta claims Soundarya has 'bought' 5 mn Instagram followers!

New Delhi: In the latest episode of the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16', actress Tina Datta made a shocking revelation that co-housemate Soundarya Sharma has bought five million followers on Instagram.

Tina was seen having a conversation with Shaleen Bhanot in the bathroom area of the house right before the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' segment. In the clip, Tina was telling Shaleen, whom she fondly calls 'Sha', that she has made a brand name and won't be evicted.

She told Shaleen that she won't go before Soundarya and that she has bought five million followers on Instagram and only gets a dozen comments despite the following.

Tina also shared that she had done her research on everyone before entering the Colors show.

As of now, Soundarya has 6.1 million followers on the photo-sharing website.

Live Tv

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 updatesTina DattaSoudaryaShalinTina vs Soundarya

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series