Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Evicted From House Ahead of Grand Finale?

Tina Datta, who stayed in news for her 'love-hate' relationship with Shalin Bhanot in 'Bigg Boss 16', is the latest contestant to have been evicted from the show. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 08:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Evicted From House Ahead of Grand Finale?

NEW DELHI: Tina Datta is the latest contestant to have been evicted from the 'Bigg Boss 16' house. The popular television actress, who rose to fame for her role as 'Ichcha', was nominated this week along with Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. Now if latest reports are to be believed, Tina has been evicted from the show as she received lowest votes among all. 

A paparazzo account shared a photo of Tina on Instagram and wrote, "Tina Datta evicted from Bigg Boss house." However, there is no official confirmation on the same. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chipku Media (@chipkumedia)

Meanwhile, a 'Shukravar Ka Vaar' promo is being shared on social media where host Farah Khan is seen bashing Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar for mentally harassing Shalin. As Tina tried to defend herself, Farah gives her back again and warns her that she will walk out. Farah appears to be visibly irritated with Tina and Priyanka's behaviour in the house and slam them for continuously bullying Shalin Bhanot. 

Tina and Priyanka continued to argue with the host and tried to explain their viewpoint. However, this irritated Farah. Farah tried to make them understand but after a point, she got annoyed and said: "If you don`t want to listen to me, I`ll walk out."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and Mika Singh will be making an appearance on the show this week as special guests.

As per sources, the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss 16' is expected to take place on February 11-12. 

Bigg Boss 16Bigg BossTina DattaSalman KhanPriyanka ChoudharyShalin Bhanotmc stanShiv Thakare

