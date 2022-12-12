Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta flips and shows her dual standards for Shalin Bhanot on her re-entry!

New Delhi: Clearly this week on the Bigg Boss’s weekend ka vaar episode something unexpected happened. Powers were given in the hands of Shalin Bhanot which was a game changer for the inmates

The host Salman Khan instructed Shalin Bhanot on the buzzer task with a given choice of option to hammer the buzzer with its consequences regarding Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer.

Today when Tina was again given a chance to re-enter the house, Bigg Boss gave the power to Shalin once more with set consequences of losing out the entire price money and giving a chance to Tina Datta for making her way back in the house.

Shalin chose to reverse his previous decision and Tina was back in the house this this decision of Shalin turned out to be his biggest nightmare.

Tina Datta had a warm welcome by all, yet she acted all cold to her saviour Shalin Bhanot. Tina flipped by saying that she did not wish to get eliminated or leave the house but on her eviction day clearly along with the other housemates nodded for shalin to not press the buzzer.

Post eviction Priyanka and Ankit were the only ones who stood by Shalin and supported him to boost his moral as he was in a guilt and missed Tina immensely, hence Priyanka danced with shalin to cheer his mood

Viewers of the show are shocked to see this dual standards of Tina for Shalin as previously she has time and again not stood by him and accused him with various matters.

Tina clearly flipped and was all charged up on Shalin as she thought he should have pressed the buzzer and even was unhappy when Priyanka tried to cheer him up with a small dance.

Only time will tell the proper equation between the two.