Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta to be eliminated this week? Deets inside

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 03:29 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Actress Tina Datta, who is known for shows such as 'Uttaran', has been shown the exit door on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.
New Delhi: Actress Tina Datta, who is known for shows such as 'Uttaran', has been shown the exit door on the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.

According to sources, Tina, who was nominated alongside names such as MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer, was eliminated this week.

This comes after Sreejita De, who was evicted in the first week of the show, re-entered the 'Bigg Boss 16' house on Thursday night's episode. A major showdown post her entry took place between Soundarya and Tina over tofu, where the latter cried inconsolably and was begging to go back home.

However, there is speculation that Tina will be taken to the secret room.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, MC Stan, who was nominated this weekend, seems to have walked out of the 'Bigg Boss 16' house voluntarily as suggested in the new promo for the upcoming episode.

Bigg Boss 16Bigg Boss 16 promoBigg Boss 16 eliminationBigg Boss 16 Tina DattaBigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka VaarSalman Khan

