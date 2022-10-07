Bigg Boss 16: Twitterati is in love with Sumbul-Shalin's bond, applaud actor for his maturity!

New Delhi: Only one week into the show & there is so much that had conspired already inside the Bigg Boss house. Actor Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer were the hot topics the first week as their friendship blossomed and the two seemed to get along like house on fire.

Previously when Tina questioned Shalin on his relationship status, Shalin made sure he was loud and clear and also as a matter of fact claimed that Sumbul was just like a child to him.



While many were quick to jump the gun and announce it as an intimate affair, many have loved this friendship between the two.

In last night's episode, when Sumbul broke down, Shalin took the matter into his hands & tried explaining to her what was perceived of them.

Following this, Sumbul's fans have this newfound respect for Shalin & have appreciated him for handling the situation like a true gentleman.

Check out some of the tweets:

Really respect and appreciate #ShalinBhanot for being honest and coming clean to #SumbulTouqeerKhan about this creepy #BB16 pehla gaya angle.

Thank you Shalin!! — CrossThreads (@threads_cross63) October 6, 2022

Good that #ShalinBhanot is explaining about things that’s going around #SumbulTouqeerKhan The way he is handling her is so mature and sweet #bb16 #biggboss #biggboss16 October 6, 2022

Really appreciated how #ShalinBhanot shared how Tina or some other are questioning his relationship with #SumbulTouqeerKhan.



Was not expecting, so this really made me happy.#BiggBoss16 #BB16 — sky. (@shiptothesky) October 6, 2022

I can’t believe I’m saying this but I really liked #ShalinBhanot conversation with #SumbulTouqeerKhan. He didn’t backstab Tina and at the same time informed Sumbul that HMs are talking about them.#BB16 #BiggBoss16 — Aara (@TuHai_KiNahi1) October 6, 2022

Happy to see that #ShalinBhanot maturely and in a caring way supported sumbul after her breakdown....hope they continue to support each other like that in game...@BhanotShalin #SumbulTouqeerKhan October 6, 2022

Linking up with housemates is not uncommon when you're in the Bigg Boss house but it is evident Shalin cares for his friend & takes the friendship seriously to let her know what has been going around her and not be oblivious and makes us believe that every close friendship may not necessarily be a relationship but only two individuals who care about each other.

Way to go Shalin. He's been constantly trending on Twitter the first week of the show & we are not surprised by his honesty be it when he nominated Sajid or put things in perspective in front of his friend Sumbul.