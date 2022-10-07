NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Twitterati is in love with Sumbul-Shalin's bond, applaud actor for his maturity!

Actor Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer were the hot topics the first week as their friendship blossomed and the two seemed to get along like house on fire. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Only one week into the show & there is so much that had conspired already inside the Bigg Boss house.
  • Actor Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer were the hot topics the first week as their friendship blossomed and the two seemed to get along like house on fire.

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 16: Twitterati is in love with Sumbul-Shalin's bond, applaud actor for his maturity!

New Delhi: Only one week into the show & there is so much that had conspired already inside the Bigg Boss house. Actor Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer were the hot topics the first week as their friendship blossomed and the two seemed to get along like house on fire. 

Previously when Tina questioned Shalin on his relationship status, Shalin made sure he was loud and clear and also as a matter of fact claimed that Sumbul was just like a child to him.
 
While many were quick to jump the gun and announce it as an intimate affair, many have loved this friendship between the two. 

In last night's episode, when Sumbul broke down, Shalin took the matter into his hands & tried explaining to her what was perceived of them. 

Following this, Sumbul's fans have this newfound respect for Shalin & have appreciated him for handling the situation like a true gentleman. 

Check out some of the tweets:

Linking up with housemates is not uncommon when you're in the Bigg Boss house but it is evident Shalin cares for his friend & takes the friendship seriously to let her know what has been going around her and not be oblivious and makes us believe that every close friendship may not necessarily be a relationship but only two individuals who care about each other. 

Way to go Shalin. He's been constantly trending on Twitter the first week of the show & we are not surprised by his honesty be it when he nominated Sajid or put things in perspective in front of his friend Sumbul.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 06, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'