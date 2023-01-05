Bigg Boss 16: Urfi Javed slams Sajid Khan for instigating Mc Stan to hit Archana Gautam, says ‘his personality stinks’!
Bigg Boss 16 Episode Update: After a massive fight between MC Stan and Archana Gautam, Shiv tries to pacify him but he gets instigated when Sajid Khan said: 'Ja laafa mar ke aa'.
Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame and social media sensation Uorfi Javed has slammed filmmaker Sajid Khan for instigating Mc Stan to raise his hand on Archana Gautam in the recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'. Uorfi took to Instagram Story, where she also mentioned that Sajid came to the show to clear his image after being accused of sexual harassment.
She wrote: "Sajid Khan thought coming to Bigg Boss will clear is image, but dayuum he showed his true colors. He is actually encouraging a fellow contestant to go hit a female contestant. His personality stinks."
For the unversed, Archana and Stan got into an ugly spat over duties in the house. Archana had accused the rapper for not cleaning the house. This took an unsavoury turn and a war of words took place.
Stan then wanted to exit the show and Sajid told him to slap Archana and then leave the show.
