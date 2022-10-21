NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 16

Bigg Boss 16: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon to add glamour on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Salman will be seen having some candid conversations with the guests about their movies, he will also be interacting with the contestants and questioning them on their entire week's activity inside the house.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 02:50 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are coming as special guests during the weekend ka vaar episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.
  • The actors, who are busy promoting their movie 'Bhediya' will be coming on the sets of the show and will be seen talking about the film with Bollywood star and host Salman Khan.

Salman will be seen having some candid conversations with the guests about their movies, he will also be interacting with the contestants and questioning them on their entire week's activity inside the house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Salman will be seen having some candid conversations with the guests about their movies, he will also be interacting with the contestants and questioning them on their entire week's activity inside the house.

While Friday's episode is going to be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Salman will be seen appearing as a host for weekend ka vaar. Shekhar Suman will be seen hosting a special segment called 'Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman'. In this particular segment, he will be interacting with the contestants and enquiring about their overall behaviour inside the house.

