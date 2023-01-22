Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Ekta Kapoor, Dibakar Banerjee cast Nimrit for their film; Soundarya evicted!

New Delhi: The competition has intensified among the housemates of COLORS' ‘Bigg Boss 16’, who are counting the days to the grand finale. Dabangg host Salman Khan's ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ brings reality checks in the midst of all this anticipation and dread. In tonight’s episode, Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee grace the house as special guests to announce their upcoming movie 'LSD 2' and revealed that it will be an anthology of three different yet connected stories.

As the two hit producers enter the Bigg Boss house, they play a fun game of 'snake and ladders,' it was really fun to watch and truly entertaining.

The guests came in on a quest to find a fresh face for their upcoming project. The auditions for it are carried out by contestants who were given a script from COLORS’ cult shows and Ekta Kapoor’s film ‘Dream Girl’. In a pair of two, the housemates had to recreate the scenes and perform in front of Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee. Finally, the two decide and select Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for one of the roles in their upcoming films.

After the fun and banter, ‘Weekend Ka Vaar' gets serious with the threat of eviction. Salman Khan, the Dabang host, states that the housemates will unanimously decide who will bid farewell to the show. In an unexpected move, the master of the house directed the housemates to vote a nominated contestant out of the house based on their contribution to the show. Therefore, the choice of who will be evicted is entirely up to the housemates. After a lot of confusion, disagreement and fights- Soundarya Sharma gets evicted from the house. Archana and Nimrit burst into tears as she leaves.

