Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Karan Johar takes on hosting duties, Archana and Gori get into a big fight

New Delhi: The weekend is finally here and it's time for ‘Bigg Boss 16 - Weekend Ka Vaar’. With Salman Khan out with dengue fever, the hosting duties fell to director Karan Johar, who is a seasoned host himself.At the beginning of the episode, Bigg Boss introduces Karan as the host to the viewers and shows him a video of the incident involving Gori and Archana. As seen in the previous episode, the ‘punished captain', Archana Gautam, had a tough time in the house with the whole house trying to sabotage her captaincy. Karan Johar questions Gori Nagori about her improper behaviour after she got into a significant altercation with Archana.

The host chastises Gori for disrespecting 'Bigg Boss' and queries the entire house as to whether Gori's provocation was done with the intention of injuring. All except Manya say Yes, and then Karan proceeds to ask Gori her decision whether she wants to stay or leave. Gori then goes on to apologise to the bigg boss and own up to her mistake. At the end of the discussion, Karan advises everyone to follow and keep the rules of the Bigg Boss house in mind.

Switching to a celebratory mode, Karan Johar welcomes the contestants to "KJo City’. Hosting the ‘vaar’ for this weekend Karan Johar adds his own tadka to it. He narrates some fun situations in the songs of his films and chooses a few contestants to take over the stage and enact them. Karan calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta to enact the most iconic ‘Channa Mereya’ song from his movie ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, where Priyanka acts out Ranbir's character and Ankit acts out Anushka's. Ankit surprises everyone with his romantic side as he picks Priyanka up in his arms. Shalin and Gautam dance to 'Dola Re Dola' and Sajid does a scene from KKKG as Jaya Bachchan. Next up is Archana, who is asked by Karan to rate all the boys. She rates Shalin the highest.

In India, performing "Saaf Safai" before Diwali is a tradition, and Karan Johar follows suit by doing "Mann ki Safai" in the "Bigg Boss" fashion. Everyone is asked to identify the housemate who needs "Mann ki safai" the most. They are instructed to use water to wash the candidate whose name they have taken. The show ends with MC Stan spraying Priyanka, giving the reason that he feels she unnecessarily puts herself in other people's issues.