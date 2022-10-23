Bigg Boss 16 Weekend ka Vaar: Manya and Soundarya get into BIG fight, Karan calls out Gautam for being fake!

New Delhi: The ‘Mann ki Safai’ game continues in the Bigg Boss house. When Manya targets Soundarya, the latter and says that while she is a doctor, Manya is not even a graduate.

Sumbul picks Shalin for `mann ki safai`, however, Karan says she is not serious asks her to pick again. This time she picks Manya. Later, Sumbul then tells Ankit that she doesn’t want to come between Tina and Shalin. Tina teases Shalin saying that like `Kuch Kuch Hota Hai`, he will end up with Sumbul. Soundarya and Gautam argue at night and Soundarya says that he doesn’t give her much time.

Everyone is dressed up in ethnic for Diwali. Manya says Soundarya has said that she has said that Shalin touched her inappropriately. Soundarya gets infuriated at this and gets into an argument with her. Karan says to Gautam that he goes after the person seeing whose more popular, that’s why he chose Archana as his roommate. He also calls Gautam a misogynist. Karan tells Shalin that if he had been inappropriate, Bigg Boss would have pointed that out, he doesn’t need to be hard on himself. He says it's not important to create ‘love storiyaan’ for winning the show hinting at Gautam.

Karan says Soundarya and Nimrit are not coming out as good after they started engaging with Gautam. He also says that everyone seems real except Gautam. After Karan leaves, Manya and Soundarya start fighting over Manya’s accusations. Archana tells Gautam to focus on the game. Later, she says to Soundarya that Gautam tried to hit on her and later he turned to Soundarya. Shalin tells Gautam to meet Soundarya later if it is not helping him in the game.

Karan introduces a game called ‘Dimaag ki Batti jala de’ and asks all housemates to give advice to anyone contestant. Shalin says that he wants to know how Tina actually feels about him. Towards, the end of the show Karan makes an important announcement and says that it is time for eviction. In the precap, he is seen talking about the eviction.

That’s all for today, stay tuned for more updates!