Bigg Boss 16, Weekend Ka Vaar updates: Gautam gets evicted, Soundarya patches things with Shalin; Salman Khan school Priyanka for over-stepping!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16, Weekend Ka Vaar started with a major schooling session with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Salman scolds the actress for her over-stepping in Shalin-Stan's fight. Priyanka thinks she is 'perfect,' though Nimrit, Shiv, Sajid and others disagree. Salman on this tags Priyanka as having double standards. The actor even says that Priyanka will soon become Archana part-2.

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' consoles Nimrit on the depression issue, the TV actress agrees and says that she will move forward now. Salman even says that Nimrit is very strong, all others agree.

On the other hand, Sumbul swears to her father that she has no love feelings for Shalin, apologises to Tina for last night. Salman then plays a target game with the gharwalas, Priyanka and Archana get the maximum callouts.

Gautam gets evicted from the house, Soundarya cries rivers. Abdu consoles the actress and tells her that she has to move on and concentrate on the game. Priyanka apologises to Soundarya as Gautam was nominated because of her.

Tina tries to clear the air with Shalin over the MC Stan fiasco, but he doesn't listen. On the other hand, Soundarya tries to reconnect with Shalin to make Tina jealous and guess what 'oolfat' is back.

Archana teaches Sajid to was clothes, mocks them in front of Soundarya. Tina and Shalin fight over the dishes, it goes wrong and aggressively. Tina says that Shalin reminds her of her ex, Nimrit jokes that she clearly 'has a type.' Tina even says that Shalin brings out the worst in her.

The show ends on a happy note with Shekhar Suman's Bulletin. Everyone shares a good laugh as the host mocks each and every contestant.