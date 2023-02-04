Bigg Boss 16, Weekend Ka Vaar Updates: Karan Johar School Archana Over the Recent Task, Sumbul gets Evicted

New Delhi: As the finale nears, the hunger to win intensifies among the housemates of COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16'. Following the last nomination and captaincy task, the finalists of the season arrive at the last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ hosted by one of the biggest stars of entertainment, Karan Johar.

Tonight’s episode is replete with reality checks, releasing pent-up emotions and exciting dance performances. The one contestant who was on host Karan’s line of fire is Archana Gautam, whose burning desire to win the season was palpable throughout the week.

In tonight’s episode, Karan reprimanded Archana for extracting revenge under the pretext of performing the prize money task and told her that the vengeance was clearly visible on her face. He directs Archana’s attention toward Shiv Thakare’s swollen eye and holds her accountable for it. The host also exposes her hypocrisy over wasting food and conveyed that no apology can right the wrongs she committed during the task. Time and again, Archana has claimed that she has mend her ways.

The prize money task brought to the fore how far some contestants can go for their ambitions and it riled up a lot of emotions that have been pent up since. In this episode, the housemates got a chance to blow some steam off with the entrance of ‘Shiv Shastri Balboa’ stars Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. The two seasoned actors assign them a task to vent out their ‘bhadaas’ by punching the picture of the person, who has annoyed them the most. Naturally, most of the housemates had 'bhadaas' for Archana.

The drama and the tension in the house dissipate with the entrance of singer Iulia Vantur, whose recent song ‘Raat Baaki’ is all the rage. The gorgeous singer invites the contestants to dance on popular Bollywood songs. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dances on the popular cabaret number ‘Piya Tu’, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia grooves with mesmerising grace to ‘Salaam-e-ishq’ and Shiv Thakare brings the house down with his killer moves for ‘Gandi Baat’.

At the end of the episode, Sumbul gets evicted and the mandli breaks down. Sumbul was extremely happy while leaving and even said that the trophy must be won by someone in the mandli and no one else should even get a chance. She went out of the house with a wide smile and hugged her pals. After she left, Shiv, Stan and Nimrit said that no one has taken care of everyone like Sumbul and she has done great for herself and her family in such young age.

Keep watching the excitement and drama in Bigg Boss 16, Special Partner Ching’s Dragon Fire Chutney & Taste Partner Priyagold Hunk every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.