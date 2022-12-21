topStoriesenglish
Bigg Boss 16: 'Wild Card' Vikkas Manaktala nominated for eviction, TV celebs shower support!

Bigg Boss 16 is hosted by Salman Khan and airs every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.00 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

Trending Photos

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 latest wild card entry, actor Vikkas Manaktala instantly got into the groove of the game. While he has been nominated by his co-contestants for eviction this week, some renowned actors know Vikkas as a friend and are rooting for him.

Actor Vishal Singh says, “Vikkas is one of the most honest people I have come across in the industry. He is quite selective about his friends but if you are a friend, he will stand by you unconditionally. He will show the world how to prove your friendship. I am sure that if he befriends someone inside the house then loyalty is 100 per cent assured. The other thing I love about him is that he is a perfect combination of a mature guy and someone with childlike qualities. I want him to do very well on the show and I wish him all the luck and happiness.”

Yukti Kapoor says, “Vikkas is my best friend and I am so proud of the way he is playing on Bigg Boss 16. It’s easy to get swayed and become pretentious to garner support inside the house, but Vikkas has been straightforward right from the word go. He is playing with dignity and is not faking at all. He is what he is -- natural, funny, and super entertaining. Trust me, that’s how he is in real life as well and this is coming from someone who has known him for years. Besides his other qualities, I wish him a long haul for being real and playing with utmost honesty. I request all my fans to support him and vote for him.”

