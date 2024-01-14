trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709518
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Earns High Praise From Actor Ankit Gupta - Deets Inside

Touching upon the dynamics within the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankit shares insights into his interactions with Abhishek and Isha Malviya. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar Earns High Praise From Actor Ankit Gupta - Deets Inside Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a heartening display of camaraderie, actor Ankit Gupta, who shared the screen with Abhishek Kumar in the television show 'Udaariyaan', has come forward to express his wholehearted support for his friend's remarkable journey in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Ankit's endorsement comes as Abhishek continues to captivate audiences with his genuine and authentic persona on the reality show.

Recalling their days on the set of Udaariyaan, Ankit Gupta reminisces about Abhishek's dedicated approach to his craft. Ankit states, "What sets Abhishek apart is his insatiable appetite for learning. In Udaariyaan, he demonstrated a remarkable willingness to seek guidance. Whenever faced with a challenging scene, he'd approach me and Priyanka, seeking advice on delivery and execution. His passion for learning from everyone around him is truly admirable. Abhishek is the kind of person who absorbs valuable advice and diligently incorporates it to refine his craft."

Touching upon the dynamics within the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankit shares insights into his interactions with Abhishek's co-actor from Udaariyaan, Isha Malviya. While acknowledging a cordial relationship with Isha, Ankit points out that their energies never quite aligned to progress into friendship. On the other hand, he applauds Abhishek's innate friendliness, stating, "Abhishek, on the other hand, exudes friendliness effortlessly. His approachability is evident in the way he initiates conversations, making interactions enjoyable. Even in moments of silence, Abhishek has a way of reaching out, ensuring that the atmosphere is always lively and engaging."

Ankit Gupta's stance serves as a testament to the genuine connections formed during their time on Udaariyaan and further highlights Abhishek Kumar's authentic presence and warmth in the Bigg Boss 17 house. As Abhishek continues to shine, he can count on the unwavering support of friends like Ankit Gupta and a growing fanbase cheering him on.

