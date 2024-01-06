Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek’s Journey Ends, Salman Makes Samarth Pay The Price Of Provocation

New Delhi: In tonight’s episode of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’, right before ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ captain of the week Ankita Lokhande is granted the power to decide Abhishek Kumar’s fate after he slapped Samarth Jurel as a response to some serious provocation by the latter. Despite Abhishek’s please, Ankita recommends his immediate expulsion.

Right then, the master of the house announces Abhishek’s eviction as per Ankita’s call. Despite heartfelt apologies, there is no turning back, and Abhishek bids an emotional farewell to all the other contestants. With this explosive end to the Isha-Samarth-Abhishek saga, the big question now is whether Isha and Samarth will finally get their chance to shine as individuals on the show.

Following this exit, ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ begins with the Dabangg host of the show, Salman Khan, revisiting the events that led to Abhishek slapping Samarth. He calls out Abhishek’s action as wrong, but he doesn’t spare Samarth either. He enlists all the outrageous things Samarth did to provoke Abhishek – stuffing tissue in his mouth and mocking his mental health.

The megastar is disappointed that no one stepped in to stop Samarth from bullying Abhishek. Then, he puts Isha on the spot, asking what she would do in Abhishek’s shoes, and she confesses she might have reacted similarly. The host then goes on to expose Samarth’s manipulative tactics, pointing out how he intentionally pushed Abhishek’s buttons to get him expelled from the show. Will Samarth face the same fate as Abhishek and be shown the door for his relentless harassment?

