New Delhi: After a grand entry of Internet’s favourite Orry aka Orhan Awatramani in the Bigg Boss 17 house, the makers of the reality show have signed a fresh contestant. Reportedly, this special contestant is not from India, but overseas and is all set to grace the show as a wild-card contestant.

Who is Bigg Boss 17’s new contestant Aoora?

The creators of Salman Khan’s much-anticipated show Bigg Boss 17, have signed Aoora who is a former member of the K-pop boy group, Double-A. The K-pop singer will enter the show as the third wildcard contestant for the ongoing season. Aaaora is popular for remaking Hindi songs. A while back, his rendition of Mithun Chakraborty’s popular dance number Jimmy Jimmy went viral online.

Additionally, the K-pop artist often shakes a leg on Hindi songs and shares them with his Indian fanbase. Quoting a source, Etimes reported, “Aoora is quite popular among Indians and is known for his renditions of popular Bollywood numbers. His love for India and Bollywood is known to everyone and that has enabled him to strike a chord with the audience here. He is expected to enter the house in the first week of December.”

BREAKING! K-Pop singer Aoora is confirmed to enter Bigg Boss 17 house as Wild card contestant. He will enter in the first week of December. pic.twitter.com/Mp6UoRXsCt — #BiggBoss_Tak(@BiggBoss_Tak) November 25, 2023

As per the same report, Aoora enjoys a massive fan following and keeps sharing his versions of Hindi songs with his fans on the internet.

Netizens Took To Social Media To Express Love For K-Pop Star

Fans couldn't be more excited to see K-pop singer Aoora make a wild card entry in the latest edition of Bigg Boss, One user on X (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, "OMG what a great news (clapping emoji). Another fan wrote, “BiggBoss is getting more interesting day by day Let's use this excuse to learn some Korean language." Social media has seen countless reactions about Aoora entering the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 17 Updates

Last week, Internet sensation Orry entered the Bigg Boss 17 house to add some much-needed drama to the episodes. In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, contestant Jigna Vohra was evicted from the Bigg Boss house.