Bigg Boss 17: Contestants To Get Access To Mobile Phones This Season?

New Delhi: Bigg Boss is all set to make its grand return to your TV screens with its much-anticipated 17th season. No wonder, audience is excited. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 has already generated a lot of buzz. Afterall, it is one of the longest-running reality shows in Hindi television. In a new and surprising twist, the popular reality show is likely allowing contestants to have special access to a phone inside the house for the very first time. It is expected that this unexpected development will surely make all fans, followers, and even ex-contestants of the show, super excited for the upcoming season.

The introduction of a phone in the Bigg Boss house has potential to unravel a box of unparallel drama and twists. From staying connected with the outside world, to having an avenue for entertainment, this new addition is exponentially increase the fun. Contestants may even have the chance to speak to their loved ones at specific intervals throughout the season. Never done before, this is a breakthrough addition that will shake up dynamics within the house, every now and then. This is expected to impact their strategies, relationships, and overall experience in the Bigg Boss house.

Last season itself, we saw how Sumbul Touqeer’s father told her to stay away from her co-contestant and flame Shalin Bhanot as well as Tina Dutta, while revealing what they spoke about her behind her back, through an audio call facilitated by Bigg Boss, which resulted in a lot of drama. Apart from this, there have been a few more instances when individual visitors have entered the house and delivered some news by chance, creating excitement and stirring emotions amongst the contestants. Now, with the introduction of a phone, the potential for surprises and unexpected twists only becomes bigger and better, promising riveting moments and unanticipated drama.

The latest promo released also showcases that this season will be a game of the heart, mind, and strength, but it will not be the same for everyone, with few contestants being favoured by Bigg Boss. Will these chosen ones only have access to the phone? Or is there more in store for the audience? Get ready to witness the madness, excitement, and emotional ups and downs that await the contestants as they embrace this new era of connectivity within the house when Bigg Boss 17 premieres on 15th October.