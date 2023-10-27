Bigg Boss 17, Day 12 Weekend Ka Vaar Updates: Salman Khan Spotlights Fight Between Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain

New Delhi: Get ready for non-stop entertainment and drama in Colors' 'Bigg Boss' with a fiery 'Weekend Ka Vaar' hosted by none other than megastar Salman Khan.





SALMAN KHAN QUESTIONS ANURAG DHOBAL



Salman Khan questions Anurag Dhobal for his comments on Bigg Boss on giving special preference to known TV faces over others. Anurag had commented that when guests Kangana Ranaut and Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon visited the BB house, they only talked about a few contestants in the house, including Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt.

SALMAN KHAN QUESTIONS ABHISHEK KUMAR FOR COMMENT ON MANNARA CHOPRA





When asked to clean up his mess in the kitchen area by a few housemates, a riled-up Abhishek Pandey defends himself by accusing Mannara Chopra of being messy and not doing her part in sweeping the floor. At this point, Abhishek goes for the low blow and calls her "the duplicate Parineeti Chopra". Quick to snap back, Mannara warns him not to drag her family members into the fight.

This altercation makes it to 'Weekend Ka Vaar' and host Salman Khan weighs in with his trademark sense of justice. The host does not hold back in telling off Abhishek and remarks that he is a Salman Khan fan, but he’s nothing like the superstar he claims to idolize.

Salman points out at Mannara Chopra and says that she has been shifted from the 'DIL' house to the 'DIMAAG' house. He asks her if she has a trigger point. To this, Mannara said in response, 'I have a trigger point that people shouldn't bring up my family. Don't compare me." Mannara then added how she is in the Bigg Boss house to show her personality so there is no need to pinpoint what is in the outside world.

Salman asks housemates who called Mannara 'Duplicate Parvati'. Abhishek says that he didn't call her duplicate but said she looks similar to Parineeti. Salman then schools him and says, "Nahi. Duplicate kaha apne." Abhishek then adds that he said that to poke and trigger her. Salman tells him, "You might call yourself my fan but you clearly do not have the same values as me."

SALMAN KHAN SCHOOLS VICKY JAIN FOR BELITTLING ANKITA LOKHANDE

Since the last two weeks on the show, viewers have witnessed frequent spats between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who are celebrated as a power couple. Ankita's constant complaint is that she's not getting enough time with her husband and Vicky is annoyed at having to explain that he is doing his best to win the game. The couple is on the receiving end of a slew of reality checks dropped by the Dabangg host.

The megastar goes as far as asking Ankita a rhetorical question, "Are you here to lose your individuality?" The only answer she has is that she can make her own decisions, but she wants her husband by her side.

The host doesn't spare Vicky either, grilling him with pointed questions that don't have any easy answers but are sure to keep viewers and housemates buzzing with opinions. Will this adorable couple come out unscathed after playing the game with their hearts?

#WeekendKaVaar Promo : Salman Khan taking class of #AnkitaLokhande

& #VickyJain !!



Who is right in this matter ?

Repost for Ankita

Like for Vicky #BiggBoss17pic.twitter.com/ujwFkQQzpt — #BiggBoss17_Tak (@BiggBoss17_Tak) October 27, 2023



SOHAIL KHAN, ARBAAZ KHAN JOIN SALMAN KHAN ON STAGE

This week, host Salman Khan's brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan add a dash of entertainment to the show. It is always fun to see the trio onscreen as it ensures anecdotes from their childhood and personal lives that leave the audience quite interested.