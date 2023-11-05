New Delhi: Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar episode brought a lot of excitement, drama, and revelations with it. In the latest episode, Salman Khan reveals the names of the contestants who breached the contract before entering the show and made shocking revelations about them. The conversation started with Salman Khan questioning the contestants regarding who knew each other before entering Bigg Boss 17. He suggested the contestants not to lie.

Salman then asked the contestants who connected with each other before entering the show. Vicky Jain then confessed that he called Neil two days before going inside Bigg Boss. Salman then asked Isha Malviya if she called someone before entering the show, and she mentioned that she called Abhishek Kumar. Salman asks Samarth if he knows about it and the latter accepts.

Neil and Vicky talk about their recent alteration. Mannar and Jigna Vora talk about Munawar and say that the latter has been maintaining a different approach towards Ankita and Vicky. Mannara says Vicky talks very differently about the couple when he is in the room, away from them, but is different in front of them. She says that he speaks to them even after getting nominated.

Salman welcomes singer King on the stage. King sings 'Tu Aaja', one of his most popular tracks for the Bigg Boss housemates. He makes housemates play 'Dil Ka Darwaza' with each other.

The cast of 'Dori' - Amar Upadhyay, Sudhaa Chandran, and Mahi Bhanushali come on the Bigg Boss stage and promote their upcoming TV show.

Salman talks about the nominations. He says five people are nominated - Sana Raees Khan, Manasvi Mamgai, Arun Mashetty, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel. he announces that Manasvi has been elimited due to lowest number of votes. Manasvi bids her adieu to the house and walks out. Meanwhile, Abhishek, Arun and Sunny Arya get into another heated argument.