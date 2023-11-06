Bigg Boss 17 Day 22 Updates: Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain Fight Over Coffee

New Delhi: The dynamics within the 'Bigg Boss' house are in a state of flux, especially after the recent eviction of Manasvi Mamgai. While after each eviction, the relationships, friendships, and even enmities within the house tend to shift dramatically but tonight’s episode promises some electrifying twists and turns.

As the mastermind of the 'Dimaag' house Munawar who stumbles upon a coffee box in the 'Dil' house during a ration task, playfully flaunts it to Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma with an intent to spark a light-hearted moment. However, situation takes a turn when members of the 'Dil' house, especially Vicky, take it as a challenge to reclaim the coffee box, resulting in multiple heated arguments between the 'Dil' and 'Dimaag' house members. Will the Dil house get their coffee back? Will this situation be resolved or it would affect the harmony between the two houses.

Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar get into an argument. She claims that Abhishek in not loyal to the 'Dil' house. Khanzaadi tells Anurag that Munawar has been trying to gain some footage over coffee issue. As Abhishek and Isha get into another argument, Mannara Chopra tells Navid and Sana Raees Khan that the ex-couple has been craving to fight for the camera.

Vicky is upset over Ankita for siding with Munawar over coffee issue. He tells her to not play against him in the game as they both have to go back to their life once the show gets over. They both get into an argument later. Khanzaadi alerts Ankita and asks her not to trust anyone in the house except Vicky. Munawar tells Ankita that she has been losing her identity because of her group.

Well, while the atmosphere of the house is bit intense, the Sunday's special segment of 'Just Chill with Arbaaz and Sohail,' brings some respite for the inmates. The dapper hosts Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan interact with the house members and give them a touch of reality while adding some light-hearted moments after the tough 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' with Salman Khan.

In their innate style, Arbaaz and Sohail roleplay Isha and Samarth and shed some light on the love triangle going on in the house since last week. Sohail, enacting Samarth, asks Arbaaz who's acting as Isha, "Do you know how you look to the outside world?" To which Arbaaz, in character, replies , "Do you know how you look inside this house talking like that?" Well, one can say that this segment is surely going to add humour and entertainment in episode tonight.

Sohail and Arbaaz play vibe task with Mannara. She says she gets vamp vibe from Khanzadi, toxic vibe from Anurag, Aww vibe from Navid and fake vibe from Ankita. Ankita and Mannara get into an argument and the former asks her to stop talking to her.

Ankita confronts Vicky for manipulating her and asks him to give her space.

Bigg Boss gives a task to Dil members to earn luxury items. He asks them to sacrifice one person from their team who they hold responsible for losing the ration. Dil members take Abhishek's name. However, Bigg Boss says Ankita is the real reason why they lost the ration.

Arun, Anurag and Sunny decide to ruin Bigg Boss property to revenge other team.