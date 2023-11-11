Bigg Boss 17, Day 27 Written Updates: Ankita Lokhande Calls Mannara Chopra Dumbo, Insecure During Fight

NEW DELHI: After the race for power got intense on 'Bigg Boss 17', the relationships between its contestants are in a constant state of flux. Mannara Chopra, Anurag Dhobal, and Sunny Arya aka Tehelka discuss Munawar Faruqui's stand in the game. Mannara says that Munawar has been still friendly with Ankita despite that she threw him out of the race after getting special power from Bigg Boss.



Abhishek Kumar and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, who seemed to be developing feelings for each other, are now bickering away. It all starts with Abhishek claiming that she faked having a soft corner for him for a hamper a few days ago.



Unlucky on the love front, Abhishek is stunned that someone would lie for a hamper and play with his feelings. An obstinate Khanzaadi doesn't deny Abhishek's claim making him angry as he feels his heart is broken once again. Is this just a tiff between two people who have begun liking each other? Only time will tell.



Arun and Tehelka discuss Abhishek and comment that they want to hit him. They comment that Abhishek is not physically strong. However, as soon as Abhishek enters the room, they change the conversation entirely. Arun ask Abhishek if he can help him build six packs.



Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma get into another minor husband-wife thing while doing dishes at the kitchen.



Abhishek confesses to Anurag that while he is a sweet guy by nature, it took a drastic turn when he got into a relationship with Isha Malviya.



Vicky Jain goes to Navid and tries to provoke him against Sana Raees Khan over the latter's decision to vote him out of the race a day before. Seeing this, Sana loses her cool over Vicky.



Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra too get into a heated exchange after the former calls her 'dumbo' and says that she needs attention all the time.



It starts after Mannara labels Khanzaadi as fake following which Ankita cautions Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Anurag Dobhal to not take her seriously saying she often maligns women. Ankita says Mannara is not trustworthy and might gossip about other contestants to Khanzaadi just as she's gossiping about Khanzaadi to Isha, Anurag and Samarth. Rinku and Jigna also support Ankita when she states that Mannara's relations are only for nominations and her equation with people change if she doesn't get benefits.

Ankita Lokhande calls Mannara Chopra 'Bin Painde ka Lota', 'double dholki' and 'flipper'.



Following the heated exchange, Mannara cries her heart out and confides in Anurag. She says that she feels like leaving the show. She mentioned she can not stay in a toxic environment at the time of Diwali festival. When Munawar Faruqui spots Mannara in tears and asked her the matter. However, the actress asked him to give her some time with Anurag.



Mannara retaliates by mockingly greeting her namaste and Ankita brings Munawar into the conversation. Is the bitter relationship between Ankita and Mannara beyond repair?



As Diwali is nearing, explosions are bound to happen. Sunny Arya aka Tehelka and Samarth Jurel are not getting along in the makaan of Dum. Tehelka is miffed with Samarth for tattling away a few secrets of the makaan of Dum. This results in an explosive showdown between the two and both are on the verge of hurting each other physically.

