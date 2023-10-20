Bigg Boss 17, Day 5 Written Updates: Neil Bhatt Loses His Cool, Accuses Vicky Jain of Pushing Him

New Delhi: In tonight's episode of Colors' Bigg Boss, viewers will witness an explosive fight between Ankita Lokhande and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi. Mannara Chopra and Soniya Bansal get into a heated argument, raising the tension in the house.

The new day starts and Khanzadi shares with Vicky that Munawar has not been talking to her. He asks her to calm down. Ankita tells Sana that she and Aishwarya have no bond with each other. Ankita says that Aishwarya makes faces at her.

Tension runs high as Ankita and Aishwarya get into a heated argument and the former accuses her of giving her negative vibes. The two hug each other and sort out their differences. Neil later tells Mannara that Ankita and Vicky have been trying to divide and rule the house.

Abhishek and Firoza sort out their differences and the former tells her that she doesn't want to fight with her. Arun Mashettey and Sunny Arya mock them.

Ankita and Khanzaadi get into a massive fight after the latter tells the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress, "I do not want to talk to you." Ankita retorts saying, "Who even wants to talk to you?"

The two call each other 'idiot' before Ankita accuses Khanzaadi of creating unnecessary drama to seek footage. To this, Firoza comments on Ankita's TV work and says she doesn't do serials. Her statement leaves Ankita irked who then reminds the rapper that Bigg Boss is also a television show. Ankita further calls Khanzaadi 'dhongi'.

During Ankita and Khanzaadi's fight, Vicky Jain intervenes and sides with his wife. The situation becomes even more unpleasant when Neil Bhatt tries to calm down Vicky Jain, leading to another heated argument. The tension escalates to the point where it almost turns into an ugly fight between Neil and Vicky. As other housemates join this intense argument, tension grips the entire house.

While emotions continue to soar and conflicts reach an intense climax, the show promises to deliver even more dramatic twists and turns in the days ahead. Will the house members find a solution to this escalating situation and maintain harmony?