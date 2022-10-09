Bigg Boss 17, Day 7 Updates: Shalin needs space from Sumbul as Tina plays 'mind games,' Shekhar Suman introduces new segment!

New Delhi: The first week of 'Bigg Boss 16' comes to an end and much has happened already. Many groups have formed, many relationships have started budding and many have already gotten into rifts as well.

The Sunday episode started with Abdu and his cuteness. He asks Archana to make Pizza for him and she cutely denies it. Priyanka and Nimrat yet again get into a fight.

Tina can be seen badmouthing Sumbul to Shalin, the actor even agrees that he now needs space from Sumbul. Tina again quotes her as a kid, Shalin disagrees and says she is a very strong contestant. Tina then gives Shalin an idea to fool around with Sondarya or Nimrat to push Sumbul away. Shalin goes for it, flirts with Sondarya and gets a peck on his cheek in front of Sumbul.

Later, Tina tells Shalin about Gautam's feelings for Soundarya. She says that he is playing his game and doesn't have any genuine feelings for her. Shalin then feels bad but well for the kiss as he didn't know but, too late, Gautam is already pretty pissed.

Shalin says that he needs space from Sumbul and Tina adds fuel to the fire here which was well expected. Gautam is still very upset and Shalin tries to patch things up with him. While Shalin and Gautam talk, a mystery gets solved that the mastermind behind all this mess was Tina who is here playing 'mind games...' Gautam is pretty sure that Tina has feelings for Shalin and she is doing all this out of jealousy.

Meanwhile, Shalin requests Archana to make Chicken for him and she very bluntly rejects it. Not just that, she even makes fun of Shalin's health and this is where Sumbul being a sweet friend steps in taking the captain's permission and makes chicken for Shalin.

Abdu then explains the deep meaning of friendship, group to Sajid, Stan, Shiv and Gauri. Sajid then influences Abdu to not talk about their group to others.

The Shalin-Sondarya kiss saga takes an ugly turn and a big story opens up that Gautam likes Sondarya and she is quite interested too. While this discussion happens in their group, Abdu turns khabri and transfers all this masala to Sajid, Shiv and Stan.

A new segment gets introduced, 'Janta Ka Sawaal,' where fans slam, question and suggest their favourite contestant about their game. Shalin, Sumbul, Nimrat, Ankit, Abdu and Stan were the gharwalas who were questioned by the public today. Bigg Boss gives a task to Priyanka to make sure that Ankit speaks at least a 1000 words every day.

After the segment gets over, Priyanka and Ankit get into a massive fight and the actress breaks all her bonds with the 'Udariyaan' co-star. Priyanka cries her heart out in front of Ankit, well, no one saw that coming.

Finally, Shekhar Suman enters with his new segment 'Big Bulletin with Shekhar Suman.' The actor-host starts with a Shayari and takes a dig at most of the contestants in the house. He later calls Priyanka as his first guest and yet again, she and Nimrat get into a fight over the same stale topic.

Keep watching this space for more updates.