Bigg Boss 17 Day 10 Written Updates: Mannara Chopra Breaks Down As Twist Around Food Business Triggered Fights

New Delhi: Another day in the house where contestants saw dramatic events, scuffles, conversations and of course a shirtless Abhishek. Thowing a twist for the housemates, Bigg Boss announced that the participants will make for their respective housemates only. What's more? Bigg Boss announced a restricted window of just three colelctive hours per meal where all the three houses had to prepare food for them. As expected, the housemates ended up fighting over issues over food.

The predictable 'Anda Fight' is back in the house where the three houses split the eggs upfront. During a peaceful conversation at night, Sana and Abhishek ended up fighting bitterly over lose remarks. Seemingly out of no where, Soniya got intensely aggressive and thrashed Sana with sour comments.

When the new rules had already kicked in, Mannara innocently ate bread from the share of the other team which was against Bigg Boss' new strategy. Since all the houses had to share the cooking time amongst them, Ankita Lokhande's house couldn't effictively prepare food. Out of pity, Rinku's house offered them food. After this moment of brotherhood, Bigg Boss got offended and reduced the kitchen time from 3 hours to 1 hour. Yes, the three houses just got one collective hour to prepare food now.

In another brawl, Ankita termed Mannara as 'Bachi' which triggered Chopra to the core. She ended up crying and felt turmoil of emotions today. Subsequently, Ankita and Aishwarya tried to play smart by making rotis before the kitchen is open. As a result, Bigg Boss further reduced the kitchen time by 12 minutes!

As the housemates are getting deep in the game, the fun has begun as many nameless relationships are taking shape giving rise to more drama, expectations and disappointments. Keep watching Bigg Boss 17.