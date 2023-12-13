New Delhi: The quest for power heats up on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ as the first captaincy task is announced. For this task, the garden area turns into a scavenging field for a makeshift vulture that will pick pieces of meat, on which the housemates must write the name of the contestant they want to vote out of the captaincy drill. The last one standing is going to have the honour of being the first captain of the season.

Mannara Chopra, shockingly, turns on her pal Isha Malviya, scribbling her name on the meaty ticket out. Isha's not holding back – she's all set to retaliate! Mannara's begging for mercy, but Isha's got revenge in mind, declaring payback for the betrayal. It's a power struggle where alliances are breaking, claws are out, and the burning question remains: Who'll escape the vulture's wrath in this cutthroat captaincy drill? Aishwarya too takes out Ankita's name from the race and the actress is not very happy about it, the verbal spat begins and gets ugly pretty soon.

While food is being prepared by Vicky Jain and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, the former intervenes in a fight between Aishwarya Sharma and Arun Srikanth. This angers Aishwarya, who rains insults on Vicky by calling him masterblind and singing Yashraj Mukhate’s viral song ‘Tu Kya Hai?’ featuring hilarious quotes from Rakhi Sawant. Vicky points out that this is the reason she gets pulled up for her anger issues and being badly behaved like a kindergartner. She retorts by labelling him as a manipulator, hypocrite, flipper, and coward, who begs for votes. Will this fight be revisited in the megastar Salman Khan’s vaar?

