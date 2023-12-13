trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698483
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS 17

Bigg Boss 17 Episode Preview: Aishwarya And Ankita Lock Horns In Season's First Captaincy Task

For this task, the garden area turns into a scavenging field for a makeshift vulture that will pick pieces of meat, on which the housemates must write the name of the contestant they want to vote out of the captaincy drill. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 04:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss 17 Episode Preview: Aishwarya And Ankita Lock Horns In Season's First Captaincy Task Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The quest for power heats up on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ as the first captaincy task is announced. For this task, the garden area turns into a scavenging field for a makeshift vulture that will pick pieces of meat, on which the housemates must write the name of the contestant they want to vote out of the captaincy drill. The last one standing is going to have the honour of being the first captain of the season. 

Mannara Chopra, shockingly, turns on her pal Isha Malviya, scribbling her name on the meaty ticket out. Isha's not holding back – she's all set to retaliate! Mannara's begging for mercy, but Isha's got revenge in mind, declaring payback for the betrayal. It's a power struggle where alliances are breaking, claws are out, and the burning question remains: Who'll escape the vulture's wrath in this cutthroat captaincy drill? Aishwarya too takes out Ankita's name from the race and the actress is not very happy about it, the verbal spat begins and gets ugly pretty soon. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

While food is being prepared by Vicky Jain and Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, the former intervenes in a fight between Aishwarya Sharma and Arun Srikanth. This angers Aishwarya, who rains insults on Vicky by calling him masterblind and singing Yashraj Mukhate’s viral song ‘Tu Kya Hai?’ featuring hilarious quotes from Rakhi Sawant. Vicky points out that this is the reason she gets pulled up for her anger issues and being badly behaved like a kindergartner. She retorts by labelling him as a manipulator, hypocrite, flipper, and coward, who begs for votes. Will this fight be revisited in the megastar Salman Khan’s vaar?

Watch ‘BIGG BOSS’ every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: BJP's 'exercises of power' in 3 states before 2024 elections
DNA Video
DNA: Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Modi-Shah's 'CM Masterstroke'
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan New CM: Why did BJP choose Bhajan Lal?
DNA Video
DNA: Fresh Perspective on Ayodhya's Development Emerges
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
DNA Video
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?
DNA Video
Congress Dhiraj Sahu IT Raid: Cash haul reaches Rs 351 crore
DNA Video
DNA: Putin praises PM Modi