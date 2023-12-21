trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701475
BIGG BOSS 17

Bigg Boss 17 Episode Preview: Ankita, Aishwarya Lock Horns In Captaincy Task, 'Biasness' Takes Center Stage

The captain of the week will be chosen from among the housemates of the winning team with the maximum number of approved apple boxes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss 17 Episode Preview: Ankita, Aishwarya Lock Horns In Captaincy Task, 'Biasness' Takes Center Stage Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In tonight's episode of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS', relationship drama and captaincy ambition are in the limelight. After alleging that Munawar Faruqui broke her heart, wild card entrant Ayesha Khan and the shaayar often flirt with each other. The rest of the housemates notice this and have a lot to say about their unmistakable chemistry. 

Aishwarya Sharma observes that on the first day, Ayesha insulted Munawar and exposed him and now she's pally with him. According to her, Ayesha wants to establish a love track with Munawar to get ahead in the game. Moreover, Isha Malviya reveals to Ayesha that in her opinion, Munawar is getting attracted to the wild card entrant. When Aishwarya asks Ayesha what her status with Munawar is, she clarifies that she doesn't want him in her life at all. Will Ayesha resort to establishing a love angle with Munawar? 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

For the captaincy task, the housemates are divided into two teams with Arun Srikanth, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, and Anurag Dobhal in Team A and Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, Aoora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan in Team B. Both the teams must pick apples from the makeshift apple orchard created in the garden area and pack them in a box only while the song 'Chikni Chameli' plays. Owners of the orchard Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande decide whose box is approved. The captain of the week will be chosen from among the housemates of the winning team with the maximum number of approved apple boxes. Amid allegations of unfairness and heated exchange over the task’s rules, which team will emerge victorious? Who will be the captain of the house this week? 

Watch ‘BIGG BOSS’ co-presented by HYUNDAI & APPY FIZZ co-present BIGG BOSS 17 every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS, with a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema. 

