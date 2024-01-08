Bigg Boss 17 Episode Preview: Ankita Lokhande, Husband Vicky Jain Get Into An Ugly Fight Over Mannara Chopra, TV Actress Breaks Down

New Delhi: In tonight's episode of COLORS' 'BIGG BOSS', insecurity and disrespect have become the staples in the spat saga between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Their drama seems to be spiralling out of control. The once-admired power couple is now in a heated spat over Vicky's friendship with Ankita's rival, Mannara Chopra. Ankita's fuming over Vicky's bond with Mannara, while Vicky can't understand her perspective.

Things went wild when Ankita, in a fit of rage, threatened to whack Vicky with a pot. Going for the low blow, Vicky sniped at Ankita's education, and Ankita hit back by suggesting Vicky find a "well-educated" replacement. The tension escalated with Ankita breaking down into tears, feeling like Vicky's love for her had been hitting rock bottom. Not willing to back down, Vicky retorts that they're a couple and he's not a slave. Will their relationship survive this full-blown showdown?

Black and white is the theme of this week's nomination drill which happens in the white room partitioned into green (safe) and red (unsafe) zones with contestants donning lab suits. The captain of the week Ankita is granted the power of announcing which contestant is up for nomination. The rest of the housemates are expected to cast their nomination vote by pressing the buzzer and citing their reasons for doing so. The first contestant that Ankita chooses to put up for nomination is her husband, Vicky Jain. Many reasons for nominations surface such as aversion, fake relationships, and playing the game like a coward. In the middle of nominations, a huge fight erupts when Ankita confesses that she regrets voting in favour of inviting Abhishek Kumar back on the show after he slapped Samarth Jurel. This is enough for Abhishek to explode in rage and a heated argument ensues between him and Ankita-Vicky. Vicky fires by saying that his re-entry on the show is a handout and Ankita warns him to talk to her from afar. With sparks flying everywhere, who's going to be nominated this week?

